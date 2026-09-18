Mumbai 72-year-old man loses ₹90L in police impersonation scam

The fraudsters used a fake video call, forged documents, and official-looking letters to make everything seem legit.

Over several days, they pressured him into liquidating his savings and sending money to bank accounts mentioned in forged letters in the name of the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India.

When they asked for even more, an extra ₹40 lakh, he finally got suspicious and reached out to the National Cyber Helpline.

The police are now investigating, and this case is a reminder: always double-check before sharing personal info or money online.