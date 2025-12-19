Mumbai: 82-year-old woman scammed out of ₹5L by fake ED officials India Dec 19, 2025

An 82-year-old Mumbai woman was tricked into sending nearly ₹5 lakh to scammers pretending to be Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers.

They called her on WhatsApp, accused her of being linked to terror funding, and pressured her into transferring all her savings.

The fraud came to light when her son in Dubai noticed the money transfer and quickly alerted the police.