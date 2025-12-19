Next Article
Mumbai: 82-year-old woman scammed out of ₹5L by fake ED officials
India
An 82-year-old Mumbai woman was tricked into sending nearly ₹5 lakh to scammers pretending to be Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers.
They called her on WhatsApp, accused her of being linked to terror funding, and pressured her into transferring all her savings.
The fraud came to light when her son in Dubai noticed the money transfer and quickly alerted the police.
How the scam worked—and what's next
The scammers used a fake ED letterhead and threatened a "digital arrest" if she didn't cooperate.
Alone since losing her husband in 2012, she complied.
Police have registered a case under cybercrime laws and are investigating.