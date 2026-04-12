Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train 2nd TBM assembly begins 39 meters underground
India
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train just got a boost: its second tunnel-boring machine (TBM) assembly has commenced 39 meters underground at Sawli near Ghansoli.
This giant machine will dig part of the 508-kilometer high-speed rail line, which is being built with help from Japan and aims to connect two major cities much faster.
TBM tunneling to start July 2026
The TBM is set to start tunneling in July 2026, moving toward Vikhroli as part of a route with 12 stations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
With land secured and utilities shifted, the project is on track to make travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad much quicker, definitely something to look forward to.