Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR to build indigenous 350km/h trains by 2030
India
India is set to get its fastest trains yet, with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project aiming to manufacture indigenous bullet trains with a design speed of 350km/h (B35) by 2030.
The project's price tag has soared to over ₹2 lakh crore, almost twice what was planned back in 2015, mainly because land and infrastructure costs have shot up.
B28 trains by BEML for Mumbai-Ahmedabad
The first phase will use B28 trains (maximum speed: 249km/h), made by BEML, with trial runs starting in 2027.
India is also building its own train control system for smoother operations.
Once complete, this line should seriously cut down travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and could give a big boost to the region's economy by making travel and transport much faster.