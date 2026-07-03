Mumbai-Ahmedabad pothole causes more than 15 vehicle pileup in Palghar

Monsoon exposes ₹620cr white-topping flaws

This stretch was just revamped last year with a ₹620 crore white-topping project meant to make it sturdier.

But thanks to heavy monsoon rains, structural flaws are showing up fast, and commuters are calling out contractors and officials for answers.

Similar issues have popped up on other big highways too, like the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which developed potholes soon after its grand opening.