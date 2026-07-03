Mumbai-Ahmedabad pothole causes more than 15 vehicle pileup in Palghar
On Friday, a deep pothole on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar led to a shocking pileup of more than 15 vehicles within minutes.
Drivers reported tire bursts and even exposed iron bars, making the road feel more like an obstacle course than a newly upgraded highway.
The crash happened near Mahalakshmi Temple and has got everyone questioning how safe these roads really are.
Monsoon exposes ₹620cr white-topping flaws
This stretch was just revamped last year with a ₹620 crore white-topping project meant to make it sturdier.
But thanks to heavy monsoon rains, structural flaws are showing up fast, and commuters are calling out contractors and officials for answers.
Similar issues have popped up on other big highways too, like the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which developed potholes soon after its grand opening.