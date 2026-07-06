Mumbai airport pauses freighter flights, operations move to Navi Mumbai India Jul 06, 2026

Mumbai's main airport is hitting pause on dedicated cargo flights starting next month, so airlines will need to move their freighter operations over to Navi Mumbai airport.

This change is happening because of planned airside upgrades at Mumbai airport, set to last from August 2026 to May 2027.

If you are wondering about regular packages or e-commerce deliveries, do not worry; cargo that travels in passenger planes (which is actually most of it) will keep moving as usual.