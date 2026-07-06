Mumbai airport pauses freighter flights, operations move to Navi Mumbai
Mumbai's main airport is hitting pause on dedicated cargo flights starting next month, so airlines will need to move their freighter operations over to Navi Mumbai airport.
This change is happening because of planned airside upgrades at Mumbai airport, set to last from August 2026 to May 2027.
If you are wondering about regular packages or e-commerce deliveries, do not worry; cargo that travels in passenger planes (which is actually most of it) will keep moving as usual.
Airlines prepare for Navi Mumbai relocation
Air France is already planning to shift its Paris-Mumbai cargo flights by August 1, while Lufthansa Cargo and others are sorting out logistics and checking out the new facilities.
Airlines are also expected to transfer trained staff, who will need fresh security clearances at the new location.
Plus, Navi Mumbai airport is not just about cargo: it is launching international passenger flights too, starting July 15 with Air India Express flying to Abu Dhabi.