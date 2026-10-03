Mumbai airport to cut 33% of Terminal 2 international departures
India
Starting October 25, Mumbai Airport will reduce international departures at Terminal 2 by 33%, impacting 46 airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Emirates, and Etihad.
This shake-up is part of the airport's plan to move some flights over to Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Airlines face Oct 6 slot deadline
Airlines now have until 4pm on October 6 to pick which slots they'll drop, as domestic flights shift into T2 for redevelopment.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) isn't thrilled about the forced move, saying Navi Mumbai might not be fully ready for smooth operations yet: think maintenance and passenger connections.
Meanwhile, MIAL plans to use freed-up space at T2 for more domestic travel soon.