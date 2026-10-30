Mumbai AQI jumps to 102, experts partly blame El Nino
India
Mumbai's air is noticeably worse this October, with the air quality index (AQI) jumping to 102, more than double last month's number.
Normally, sea breezes help clear out car fumes and construction dust, but this year those winds have weakened.
Experts say El Nino is partly to blame, and with winter coming up, there are real worries about pollution sticking around.
Construction, high-rises worsen Mumbai pollution
Rapid urban growth and rapid construction are adding even more dust and emissions to the mix.
Plus, dense clusters of high-rises are blocking whatever wind is left, making it even harder for the city to breathe easy.
With both weather changes and city development piling on, tackling Mumbai's air quality is becoming more urgent than ever.