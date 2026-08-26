Mumbai auto and taxi drivers learn Marathi after new rule
Mumbai's auto and taxi drivers are now learning basic Marathi to follow a new state rule that requires them to know the language.
You'll hear them practicing phrases like "hoy, basa" (yes, please sit) and "kuthey jaychay?" (where do you want to go?).
Some drivers are also using lines like "mala gas bharaychay" (I need to refill CNG) or "mala ghari jaychay" (I need to go home) when they want to skip rides.
Mumbai driver unions seek more time
Driver unions are asking the government for extra time and support since many can't pass the language tests yet.
Right now, drivers who fail the on-road Marathi tests get one month's notice to learn the language.
After protests by non-Marathi-speaking drivers caused travel disruptions and fare hikes on Monday, August 24, 2026, officials announced 161 Marathi language training centers and a dedicated RTO helpline.
The government says licenses won't be canceled right away if someone fails; they're open to extending deadlines so everyone gets a fair shot.