Mumbai auto and taxi drivers learn Marathi after new rule

Mumbai's auto and taxi drivers are now learning basic Marathi to follow a new state rule that requires them to know the language.

You'll hear them practicing phrases like "hoy, basa" (yes, please sit) and "kuthey jaychay?" (where do you want to go?).

Some drivers are also using lines like "mala gas bharaychay" (I need to refill CNG) or "mala ghari jaychay" (I need to go home) when they want to skip rides.