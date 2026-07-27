Mumbai beaches littered with 2,500 metric tons of garbage
After heavy rains and high tides, Mumbai's beaches have been hit with more than 2,500 metric tons of garbage, including plastic, thermocol, and clothes.
Most of this mess landed at Juhu Beach (about 1,824 metric tons), making it the hardest-hit spot. Versova and Dadar Mahim Chowpatty also saw big piles of waste.
Officials say trash dumped in city drains gets carried out to sea and then pushed back onto the shore when tides rise.
BMC installs 21 trash booms
To fight this pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started installing trash booms at stormwater drain outfalls (21 so far), aiming to cover all 82 outfalls within five years.
Experts point out that stopping waste from entering drains is key if we want cleaner beaches.
The situation is pretty urgent: water pollution levels at Juhu Beach are five times higher than safety limits, showing just how important better waste management is for Mumbai's coast.