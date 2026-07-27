Mumbai beaches littered with 2,500 metric tons of garbage

After heavy rains and high tides, Mumbai's beaches have been hit with more than 2,500 metric tons of garbage, including plastic, thermocol, and clothes.

Most of this mess landed at Juhu Beach (about 1,824 metric tons), making it the hardest-hit spot. Versova and Dadar Mahim Chowpatty also saw big piles of waste.

Officials say trash dumped in city drains gets carried out to sea and then pushed back onto the shore when tides rise.