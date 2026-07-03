Mumbai begins 1st 200 million liter a day desalination plant

JBPR approvals, ₹9 per 1,000-liter

JBPR, the company behind the plant, has experience from similar projects in Israel and already got major approvals from BMC and Central Railway.

Once up and running, this plant will be a fresh source of drinking water for Mumbai, but there's a small catch: water tariffs will go up by about Rs. nine per 1,000-liter (just 15-17 paise more per liter).

Samant explained that this change is needed since Mumbai's population keeps growing and traditional sources are feeling the strain.