Mumbai BMC to launch massive citywide tree census next week
India
After an eight-year break, Mumbai's BMC is launching a massive citywide tree census next week.
They are bringing in new tech and expert help to count every tree accurately, a process that will take about 1.5 years.
At the same time, they're prepping for monsoon by trimming over 45,000 trees and pruning hazardous branches to keep the city safer.
Mumbai's 2018 count recorded 3.37 million trees
The last tree count back in 2018 found about 3.37 million trees across Mumbai, including Aarey Colony.
This survey usually happens every five years but got pushed back due to COVID-19.
A daylong training workshop on scientific tree pruning and enumeration was held at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo, so this year's count should be more accurate than ever.