Mumbai BMC to launch massive citywide tree census next week India Apr 16, 2026

After an eight-year break, Mumbai's BMC is launching a massive citywide tree census next week.

They are bringing in new tech and expert help to count every tree accurately, a process that will take about 1.5 years.

At the same time, they're prepping for monsoon by trimming over 45,000 trees and pruning hazardous branches to keep the city safer.