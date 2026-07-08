Mumbai BMC warns of leptospirosis risk after floodwater exposure
India
After heavy rains and flooding in Mumbai, the BMC has put out a warning about leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that can spread when people come into contact with floodwater contaminated by animal urine (think rats, dogs, and cattle).
The risk is higher for anyone wading through water or helping with cleanup.
Wear waterproof boots and cover wounds
Leptospirosis can sneak in through cuts or even your eyes, nose, or mouth.
The BMC suggests staying out of floodwater if you can; if not, waterproof boots and covering wounds are a must.
Watch for symptoms like fever, red eyes, and muscle pain; if you develop a fever after being in floodwater, head to a municipal hospital quickly for a checkup.