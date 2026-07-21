Mumbai boosts security after Delhi police crackdown on CJP protesters

Police are keeping a close eye on spots like Azad Maidan and Shivaji Park where protests could gather steam.

Seven FIRs have been filed against over 300 people from Monday's protests and an additional 600 people linked to a recent Shivaji Park protest (which included students, activists, and even Uddhav Thackeray), all held without prior police permission, bringing the total to 900.

Over 200 people were detained earlier; some say they have even been stopped from leaving their homes.

Meanwhile, CJP has accused authorities of trying to silence peaceful protests as more activists receive notices for questioning.