Next Article
Mumbai bus driver seeks bail after deadly accident
India
A BEST bus accident near Bhandup West station on December 29, 2025, left four people dead and 10 injured.
The driver, Santosh Sawant, was arrested right after and now wants bail, saying he lost control while trying to avoid a rickshaw and pedestrians who suddenly came in front of his bus.
What's happening with the case?
Sawant's lawyer pointed out his clean 14-year record with BEST and that he's a longtime Mumbai resident, so he isn't likely to run away or mess with evidence.
Still, the court put him in 14-day judicial custody instead of giving police more time for psychological checks.
Police have charged him for negligent driving causing death and injury; their reply to his bail plea is expected on January 13.