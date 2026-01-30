Mumbai cabbie busted for charging US tourist ₹18,000 for short ride
A US tourist's quick taxi trip from Mumbai airport turned into a costly ordeal when driver Deshraj Yadav and his accomplice charged her an outrageous ₹18,000 after taking her on a 20-minute detour.
The incident occurred in late January 2026 (police apprehended Deshraj Yadav on January 27, 2026; police statement dated January 30, 2026), right after Argentina Ariano landed and grabbed a cab to her hotel in Andheri East.
How police caught up—and what's next
After Ariano shared her story (and the cab's number plate) on X, Mumbai police quickly tracked down Yadav and arrested him within three hours of registering the case.
His taxi was seized and he's now in judicial custody while cops work to cancel his license.
Meanwhile, his partner Taufiq Shaikh is still missing as the search continues. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.