Mumbai car dealer sets MMRDA road on fire for birthday
India
A 33-year-old car dealer in Mumbai landed in trouble after setting a road on fire to mark his birthday.
He poured fuel to shape the number 33 on a public road outside Sunteck City 4th Avenue on the MMRDA road in Goregaon West, lit it up, and filmed the whole thing for social media.
The stunt damaged the road and created a serious safety risk.
Mumbai dealer arrested after viral video
The video went viral, sparking outrage online. Police stepped in, filed an FIR under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and arrested him.
The incident is a reminder that chasing internet fame with risky stunts can have real-world consequences, both for safety and with the law.