Mumbai car dealer sets MMRDA road on fire for birthday India Apr 28, 2026

A 33-year-old car dealer in Mumbai landed in trouble after setting a road on fire to mark his birthday.

He poured fuel to shape the number 33 on a public road outside Sunteck City 4th Avenue on the MMRDA road in Goregaon West, lit it up, and filmed the whole thing for social media.

The stunt damaged the road and created a serious safety risk.