Mumbai court gives Nitin Pathare life sentence for 2017 killing
India
A Mumbai court has given Nitin Pathare a life sentence for killing a three-year-old boy back in 2017.
The tragic incident happened after the child accidentally broke a teacup, and Pathare tried to cover up the crime by hiding the body.
The key witness was the boy's five-year-old sister, who bravely shared what she saw.
Pathare threatened family, police alerted
Pathare first offered help to the victim's mother when she was struggling financially, but things took a dark turn when he held her family captive and threatened them.
He later lied to the mother about her son's condition, but she found her child dead with injuries when she got home.
After being forced into silence and even helping hide her son's body, the mother managed to alert neighbors, and police got involved.