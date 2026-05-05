Mumbai CSMIA runways closed May 7 for pre monsoon maintenance India May 05, 2026

Heads up if you're flying in or out of Mumbai!

Both runways at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed from 11am to 5pm on May 7, 2026.

This six-hour pause is for pre-monsoon maintenance to keep things safe and smooth.

No passenger or cargo flights will operate during this window.