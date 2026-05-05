Mumbai CSMIA runways closed May 7 for pre monsoon maintenance
India
Heads up if you're flying in or out of Mumbai!
Both runways at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed from 11am to 5pm on May 7, 2026.
This six-hour pause is for pre-monsoon maintenance to keep things safe and smooth.
No passenger or cargo flights will operate during this window.
Mumbai airport warns flights likely canceled
With the runways closed, several flights are likely to be canceled.
The airport is urging everyone to double-check their flight status ahead of time and plan early, especially if you're shipping cargo.
This routine maintenance helps the airport stay ready for the busy monsoon season, so staying updated can save you a lot of travel hassle.