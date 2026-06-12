Mumbai doctor's 'male corpse' remark lands her in hot water

Investigation underway

AIMSA called Pawar's remarks 'insensitive'

Dr. Pathak announced a two-member committee to investigate the incident, and the findings were expected by evening. He stressed the need for sensitivity while discussing deceased individuals, especially since their organs can be donated for medical purposes. The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) also condemned Pawar's remarks as an "insensitive, irresponsible, and disrespectful portrayal" of cadavers and body donors. They reminded that every cadaver represents someone who selflessly donated their body for medical education.