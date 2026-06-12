Mumbai doctor's 'male corpse' remark lands her in hot water
What's the story
An MBBS student at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, Sejal Pawar, has landed herself in hot water for her remarks on a comedy show. During comedian Pranit More's performance, Pawar joked about comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia. The comments have sparked outrage and an investigation into their appropriateness. Dr. Harish Pathak, Dean of KEM Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, called the remarks "Such remarks are completely unacceptable and intolerable."
Investigation underway
AIMSA called Pawar's remarks 'insensitive'
Dr. Pathak announced a two-member committee to investigate the incident, and the findings were expected by evening. He stressed the need for sensitivity while discussing deceased individuals, especially since their organs can be donated for medical purposes. The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) also condemned Pawar's remarks as an "insensitive, irresponsible, and disrespectful portrayal" of cadavers and body donors. They reminded that every cadaver represents someone who selflessly donated their body for medical education.
Apology demanded
AIMSA demands public apology, legal action threatened
The AIMSA demanded a public apology and strict action against those responsible for the incident. They also urged India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to intervene to prevent such content, "which disrespects body donors, medical ethics, and human dignity," from being aired in the future. The student body threatened to pursue legal action.
Apology issued
Pawar issues apology
After the backlash, Pawar issued a public apology. She admitted her comments were inappropriate and acknowledged their potential impact. "I completely understand why people were upset by what I said," she said in her statement. "While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognize that impact matters more than intent."