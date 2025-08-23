Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express gets new stop: Know schedule
Heads up, train travelers!
The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express recently received a schedule upgrade: it now halts at Navsari, making travel in western India a bit more convenient.
Since its launch in 2022, this semi-high-speed train has been noted for its comfort and speed—and with the new stop, it now serves even more passengers along the route.
Check out train timings and stops
With Navsari added, the train now stops at eight stations between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital—think Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Anand Junction, and Ahmedabad Junction.
It leaves Mumbai Central at 6:00am (except Wednesdays) and reaches Gandhinagar by 12:25 hours; return trips start at 2:05pm.
Ticket prices, coaches
The train has 20 coaches with both AC Chair Cars (₹1,285) and Executive Chair Cars (₹2,465), so you can pick your comfort level.
If you're looking for a fast and comfy way to get between these cities—or just want to try out one of India's coolest trains—this update is definitely worth knowing about.