Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express gets new stop: Know schedule

With Navsari added, the train now stops at eight stations between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital—think Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Anand Junction, and Ahmedabad Junction. It leaves Mumbai Central at 6:00am (except Wednesdays) and reaches Gandhinagar by 12:25 hours; return trips start at 2:05pm.

Ticket prices, coaches

The train has 20 coaches with both AC Chair Cars (₹1,285) and Executive Chair Cars (₹2,465), so you can pick your comfort level.

If you're looking for a fast and comfy way to get between these cities—or just want to try out one of India's coolest trains—this update is definitely worth knowing about.