Mumbai garba venues ask non-Hindus to undergo religious rites
India
With Navratri just around the corner, some Garba venues in Mumbai have put up posters suggesting applying tilak to non-Hindu attendees, tying a kalava thread around their wrists, and using gomutra (cow urine) before entry.
Maharashtra's Nitesh Rane backs barring Muslims
These steps follow Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane supporting a demand to bar Muslims from Navratri events over "love jihad" worries, a term used by right-wing groups to allege Muslim men try to convert Hindu women through relationships.
Despite the controversy, Navratri preparations are underway across India, with celebrations set to begin October 10.