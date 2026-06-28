Mumbai gets light rain as IMD issues yellow alert
Mumbai finally got a break from all the sticky heat with some light rain on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in the city and suburbs, so keep an umbrella handy.
Some spots did see waterlogging after heavier showers earlier, but overall, the overcast skies and drizzle brought much-needed relief.
Orange alert for Gadchiroli Chandrapur
The IMD says Mumbai can expect more light to moderate rain with thunder through the day. Over in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, there is an orange alert for heavy rain and storms.
Meanwhile, monsoon season is ramping up across Maharashtra: lots of places are seeing steady showers now.
And while Mumbai cools off, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh are still sweating it out under uncomfortable conditions, with heat alerts in some Uttar Pradesh districts.