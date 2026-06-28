Mumbai gets light rain as IMD issues yellow alert

Orange alert for Gadchiroli Chandrapur

The IMD says Mumbai can expect more light to moderate rain with thunder through the day. Over in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, there is an orange alert for heavy rain and storms.

Meanwhile, monsoon season is ramping up across Maharashtra: lots of places are seeing steady showers now.

And while Mumbai cools off, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh are still sweating it out under uncomfortable conditions, with heat alerts in some Uttar Pradesh districts.