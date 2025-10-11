Next Article
Mumbai-Goa highway almost ready; opening in March 2026
India
The long-awaited Mumbai-Goa Highway (NH-66/Konkan Expressway) is almost done, with 93-95% of work finished.
The Maharashtra government says the highway will open by March 2026, slashing the Mumbai-Goa drive from 12-13 hours to just 6 hours.
Work on Panvel-Indapur stretch delayed due to land issues
Most of the delay is on the Panvel-Indapur stretch, which is now 86% complete after land and flyover issues slowed things down.
Other sections in Raigad and Ratnagiri are between 73% and 86% done, while Sindhudurg is basically finished.
Highway will feature automatic tolls
The 366-km expressway will feature automatic tolls. It'll directly connect Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, making Konkan trips way smoother.
Expect less traffic, safer roads, and a big boost for local tourism and business.