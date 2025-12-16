Mumbai just got MANAS: Real-time air quality, right in your neighborhood

Mumbai is rolling out MANAS, a new air quality network from BMC and IIT Kanpur. With 75 solar-powered sensors (95% indigenously manufactured, with mission-critical sensors imported from China), the city can now track pollution at a much more local level—think your street, not just your whole area.

What's cool about these sensors? Each sensor covers just 0.5 square kilometers, picking up key pollutants including PM2.5 and PM10.

The data goes straight to an AI model at IIT Kanpur that spots pollution hotspots—like busy roads or construction—and suggests fixes such as dust control or changing traffic flow.

When can you check the data? Sensors started going up in late 2025 and will be fully working after calibration within six months.

By mid-2026, anyone can access real-time air quality updates for their own neighborhood and take action if needed.