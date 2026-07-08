Mumbai lakes surge to 41.36%, BMC maintains 10% water cut

Vihar and Tulsi hit full capacity

Vihar and Tulsi lakes even overflowed this week, hitting full capacity after all that rain.

But overall usable lake stock is still at 41.36%, with Modak Sagar at 72.14%, Tansa at 69.35%, and Bhatsa at just 35.59%.

The BMC says it will review the water cut by late July, if the rains keep coming and lake levels stay high, there is hope for better news soon.