Mumbai lakes surge to 41.36%, BMC maintains 10% water cut
India
Mumbai just got a big boost to its water supply thanks to some serious rain. Lake levels jumped from 28.92% to 41.36% in a single day, giving the city about 40 extra days of water.
Still, the BMC isn't lifting its 10% water cut yet, since earlier shortages mean it is playing it safe for now.
Vihar and Tulsi hit full capacity
Vihar and Tulsi lakes even overflowed this week, hitting full capacity after all that rain.
But overall usable lake stock is still at 41.36%, with Modak Sagar at 72.14%, Tansa at 69.35%, and Bhatsa at just 35.59%.
The BMC says it will review the water cut by late July, if the rains keep coming and lake levels stay high, there is hope for better news soon.