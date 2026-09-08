Mumbai landlord installs CCTV inside girls' PG without asking tenants
India
A Mumbai landlord caused a stir by installing a CCTV camera in the shared living room of a girls' PG without asking the seven tenants first.
The tenants found out only after it was up, and were told it was a requirement by the police to have a CCTV camera installed, even though they suggested putting it outside instead.
Online backlash decries invasion of privacy
The move quickly drew backlash online, with many calling it invasive and possibly illegal.
Some suggested the tenants should report the landlord or even take legal action, pointing out that cameras inside living spaces cross a line.
The incident has sparked a discussion about privacy.