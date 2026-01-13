Mumbai Marathon faces air quality concerns
Mumbai's air isn't looking great right now, with AQI levels hitting 154 and PM2.5 well above safe limits—just as the city gears up for the big marathon on January 18.
Dry, sunny weather is expected all week, which means pollution could stick around.
Why does this matter?
Running a marathon in these conditions isn't just tough—it can be risky.
High PM2.5 levels (95-150+ ug/m3 in the mornings) are way above the healthy standard and can really affect your lungs, especially when you're pushing yourself.
What's being done?
With no rain to clear things up, organizers and city officials are stepping in: there'll be extra road cleaning, dust control efforts, medical support on standby, and real-time air quality updates.
There's also talk of pausing construction to help keep pollution down.