Mumbai may soon charge congestion tax for entering South Mumbai
India
Mumbai's city leaders are thinking about charging a congestion tax—₹50-₹100—for vehicles entering South Mumbai during rush hours.
The idea is to use CCTV cameras to track cars and raise funds (up to ₹300 crore) for cleaner air.
Why the tax is needed
Mumbai's air quality has been slipping, with AQI hitting 117 (not great for sensitive groups) and traffic density now the highest among Indian metros.
With over 3 lakh new vehicles added last year alone, the city's roads—and lungs—are feeling the pressure.
This tax could help cut emissions, fund solutions, and make breathing in Mumbai a little easier.