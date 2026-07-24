Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade urges safety amid IMD yellow alert
India
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade is encouraging everyone to make the most of monsoon season; just don't forget safety rules.
"Mumbai's rain is beautiful. People should enjoy it but follow all the safety rules and norms," she said.
With recent heavy downpours, the IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city.
Tansa Lake rises to 62% capacity
The IMD's yellow alert was in effect as strong winds and lots of rain hit Mumbai this week.
On the bright side, Tansa Lake's water level has climbed to 62% capacity, which is great news for the city's reservoirs.
More widespread showers are expected across Maharashtra this week, so keep your umbrella handy!