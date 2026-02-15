Mumbai Metro accident: 2-month-old viaduct segment falls, 1 dead

Arrests made, work halted

Police have arrested five people from the construction firms involved, charging them with culpable homicide.

The three injured are being treated at Upasana Multispeciality Hospital.

Meanwhile, Yadav's family is negotiating for compensation and a job after initially refusing to accept his body.

Authorities have halted work at the site, slapped a ₹6 crore penalty on the contractors, and launched an official safety probe.

City leaders have criticized repeated negligence—pointing out there were over 50 earlier violations—and contractor representatives allegedly offered ₹15 lakh.