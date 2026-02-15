Mumbai Metro accident: 2-month-old viaduct segment falls, 1 dead
A parapet segment of the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line-4 viaduct fell in Mulund West on Saturday around 12:15-12:20pm killing Ramdhan Yadav and injuring three others.
The segment fell onto LBS Road around noon, crushing the autorickshaw in which Yadav was traveling and leaving the area shaken.
Arrests made, work halted
Police have arrested five people from the construction firms involved, charging them with culpable homicide.
The three injured are being treated at Upasana Multispeciality Hospital.
Meanwhile, Yadav's family is negotiating for compensation and a job after initially refusing to accept his body.
Authorities have halted work at the site, slapped a ₹6 crore penalty on the contractors, and launched an official safety probe.
City leaders have criticized repeated negligence—pointing out there were over 50 earlier violations—and contractor representatives allegedly offered ₹15 lakh.