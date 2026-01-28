Mumbai Metro Line 8: Finally, a direct metro between Mumbai's airports

What makes this metro special?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants things moving fast—he's set tight deadlines for land work and expects the whole line done in three and a half years.

The project costs ₹22,862 crore and uses a public-private partnership model.

By 2031, it should serve over a million daily riders and cut airport travel time from up to 90 minutes down to just a quick hop across town.

If you've ever dreaded getting between airports or catching late-night flights, this could be a total game-changer.