Mumbai Metro Line 8: Finally, a direct metro between Mumbai's airports
Big news for anyone tired of long airport commutes—the Maharashtra Cabinet's Infrastructure Committee approved Metro Line 8, which will directly link Mumbai's CSMIA and the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The new "Gold Line" will stretch 35km with 20 stations (including six underground), making airport transfers way faster and easier.
What makes this metro special?
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wants things moving fast—he's set tight deadlines for land work and expects the whole line done in three and a half years.
The project costs ₹22,862 crore and uses a public-private partnership model.
By 2031, it should serve over a million daily riders and cut airport travel time from up to 90 minutes down to just a quick hop across town.
If you've ever dreaded getting between airports or catching late-night flights, this could be a total game-changer.