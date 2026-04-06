Mumbai Metro Lines 9 and 2B to open April 8
Mumbai's metro is getting a serious upgrade: Lines nine and 2B are set to open on April 8, making it easier to get around the suburbs.
For the first time, Thane district will have metro access thanks to Line nine, while Line 2B will make trips to Chembur and nearby Harbour Line areas way smoother.
Devendra Fadnavis to lead launch events
The big launch events happen at Dahisar and Diamond Garden stations, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team leading the celebrations.
Line 7, running in integration with Line 9, links Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar via Kashigaon, running from early morning until late at night.
Plus, there's a handy interchange at Dahisar for switching lines without leaving the paid area.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has also tweaked timetables for better efficiency, so expect faster, more predictable rides across the network.