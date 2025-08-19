Mumbai monorail breaks down in heavy rain; BMC called for help
On Tuesday afternoon (August 19, 2024), a Mumbai monorail train broke down near Mysore Colony because of a minor power glitch.
Services between Chembur and Bhakti Park stopped around 6:15pm and passengers were stuck for nearly an hour—right as heavy rain poured down.
Quick-thinking commuters called the BMC helpline, which brought authorities to the scene fast.
Fire brigade, trains on single track assist in rescue
The Mumbai Fire Brigade rolled out three snorkel vehicles to assist in the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, trains kept running between Wadala and Chembur on a single track so the whole line wasn't shut down.
The monorail operator said their teams were working on repairs right away.
Monorail operator calls it 'minor fault'
Calling it a "minor fault," the monorail company thanked riders for staying calm during the hassle and stressed that passenger safety comes first while they fix things up.
Launched in 2014, Mumbai's monorail is still India's only one—though it's had its share of tech hiccups over the years.