Wang Yi proposes 'dual-track' approach for India-China relations
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi just floated a "dual-track" approach for India-China relations during talks with NSA Ajit Doval on August 19, 2025.
The idea? Keep economic cooperation and border disputes on separate tracks, so both sides can build trust without letting old issues block progress.
This lines up with India's push for a peaceful border before ramping up broader engagement—especially after the tense Galwan clashes in 2020.
Signs of thaw in ties
Since troops pulled back from the border in October 2024, things have been looking up.
China has reopened the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, and India started issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens again from July 24, 2025.
On the trade front, China lifted export restrictions on urea (a big deal for Indian farmers), and both countries are now talking about restarting direct flights by year-end.
It's not all smooth sailing yet, but these steps show real momentum toward better ties.