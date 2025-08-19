Wang Yi proposes 'dual-track' approach for India-China relations

Signs of thaw in ties

Since troops pulled back from the border in October 2024, things have been looking up.

China has reopened the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, and India started issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens again from July 24, 2025.

On the trade front, China lifted export restrictions on urea (a big deal for Indian farmers), and both countries are now talking about restarting direct flights by year-end.

It's not all smooth sailing yet, but these steps show real momentum toward better ties.