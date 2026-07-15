Mumbai monsoon linked to 938 dengue and 3,681 malaria cases
India
Mumbai's monsoon has brought a big spike in mosquito-borne illnesses, with 938 dengue cases and the state's highest malaria count, 3,681, reported just this year.
That means Mumbai alone makes up almost a third of Maharashtra's total dengue cases, and 575 of those malaria cases were the severe Plasmodium falciparum form.
Maharashtra health officials warn dengue threat
Even though Maharashtra as a whole is seeing fewer mosquito-borne diseases compared to last year, health officials say the worst might not be over.
Intermittent rains are creating perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and there have already been three dengue-related deaths across the state, up from zero by July 7 last year.
The advice? Stay alert and take those preventive steps seriously as peak season approaches.