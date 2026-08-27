Mumbai mountaineer Milind P Chitlay missing after Nepal flash floods
Dr. Milind P Chitlay, a well-known Mumbai-based mountaineer and medical practitioner, has gone missing following flash floods in Nepal on Thursday.
Communication lines are down, so friends and fellow trekkers haven't been able to reach him.
Dr. Chitlay is highly experienced; he's led many trekking groups in Nepal with groups from Mumbai and Pune.
Maharashtra seeks stranded tourists in Nepal
The Maharashtra government is working to track down tourists from Maharashtra stuck in Nepal, coordinating with local authorities and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Seven tourists have been reported stranded, including people from Mumbai and Pune, and two from Mumbai and two others from Pune have reported that they are safe in their hotels in Nepal.
Officials are gathering details to help bring everyone home.
Communication lines down after Nepal floods
Flash floods in Nepal have left tourists from the state stranded as communication lines are down.