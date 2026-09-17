Mumbai-Nashik highway crash near Atgaon kills 5 Jaiswal family members
India
A heartbreaking crash on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway took the lives of five Jaiswal family members, including two children, after their car hit an abandoned truck.
The accident happened near Atgaon while they were heading home from a religious ceremony.
Six family members injured, 2 critical
Six other family members were injured: two are in critical condition and receiving care in Mumbai.
Police say speeding and loss of control may have caused the crash.
The incident also led to a huge traffic jam before things got back to normal.
An investigation is underway to figure out exactly what went wrong.