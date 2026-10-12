Mumbai October heat wave nearly breaks city October temperature record
India
Mumbai is sweating through an intense October heat wave, with Santacruz touching 38 degrees Celsius, almost breaking the city's all-time October high.
This streak has lasted four days, and even Colaba saw a jump to 36.5 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The culprit? An anticyclone and easterly winds blocking the usual sea breeze and trapping heat.
Mumbai AQI crossed 100 humidity dropped
It's not just the heat: air quality in Mumbai has taken a hit since October 2, with air quality index (AQI) levels crossing 100 several times.
Humidity has dropped sharply too, making things feel extra dry.
India Meteorological Department data show Mumbai touched 38°C in 2018 and again on Sunday, hinting at bigger climate challenges ahead for the city.