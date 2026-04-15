Mumbai opens Line 9 and Line 2B with contrasting ridership

Mumbai commuters shift to digital ticketing

The low turnout on Line 2B could be because it's summer vacation, something that's also slowed down older lines lately.

For context, Lines 2A and 7 together saw more than 3 lakh passengers on weekdays in March.

Also, more commuters are ditching paper tickets for digital options; only about one-third still use paper, while thousands picked up National Common Mobility Cards in just the first week.

Ridership is expected to pick up once schools reopen and monsoon season hits.