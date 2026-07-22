Mumbai Police deploys 3-step security plan for statewide CJP protests
Mumbai Police rolled out a three-step security plan to handle statewide Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, drawing lessons from earlier Delhi protests and mixing online tracking with boots-on-the-ground action to keep things peaceful.
Mumbai Police maintained order statewide
First up was digital surveillance: teams tracked hashtags and viral posts to spot plans early.
Next, police detained key organizers as soon as they arrived at Dadar station, hoping to break up protest coordination before it started.
Finally, officers managed crowds by stopping protesters from gathering in restricted areas and spreading groups across different police stations using public transport.
Thanks to these steps, even with demonstrations at nearly 100 spots across Maharashtra, order was maintained throughout the day.