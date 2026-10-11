Mumbai police detain 300 near Shivaji Park protesting Gyanesh Kumar
India
A protest near Shivaji Park in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took place.
Police blocked entry to the park and detained about 300 people, including some who were just passing by, before releasing them later.
Protesters allege unnecessary force, random detentions
Protesters say police used unnecessary force and made random detentions.
Some, like Shafqat Khan, couldn't even get through the gates, while Manya Yadav described being verbally abused and filmed by police personnel.
The incident has started conversations about protest rights in Mumbai, with groups like Yuva Sena warning of more protests if police illegally detained anyone from Shivaji Park or elsewhere.