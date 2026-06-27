Mumbai police detain Faiyaz Premji over alleged Muharram poisoning plot
India
Mumbai Police just prevented a major tragedy by detaining Faiyaz Premji, a businessman from Pune, who was allegedly about to hand out nearly 15,000 capsules filled with deadly rat poison during the Muharram procession in the J.J. and Byculla areas of Mumbai.
The bust happened right as crowds were moving through busy J.J. and Byculla areas.
Faiyaz Premji faces attempted murder charge
Premji faces serious charges, including attempted murder, after police seized 14,900 capsules of zinc phosphide he reportedly bought for this plan.
Investigators are now digging into his frequent trips to Iran and Iraq (19 times within the past year alone) and checking his finances and contacts to see if there's a bigger story or foreign links behind this close call.