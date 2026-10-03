Mumbai Police file FIR against CJP Shivaji Park rally organizers

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest organizers after their rally at Shivaji Park on October 2.

Organized by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and joined by 400-500 people, the protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged issues with voter rolls.

The complaint was lodged by Siddhi Deolekar, a resident and advocate.