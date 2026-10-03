Mumbai Police file FIR against CJP Shivaji Park rally organizers
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest organizers after their rally at Shivaji Park on October 2.
Organized by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, and joined by 400-500 people, the protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged issues with voter rolls.
The complaint was lodged by Siddhi Deolekar, a resident and advocate.
CJP organizers face charges, no arrests
The FIR lists charges like unlawful assembly and not following police orders, based on rules from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act.
advocate Siddhi Deolekar, who filed the complaint, pointed to the Bombay High Court's 2013 judgment in PIL 116/2009 and the subsequent Maharashtra government order.
Even though CJP went ahead without permission, no arrests have been made yet.