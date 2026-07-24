Mumbai police file FIRs against about 1,500 CJP protesters
Mumbai police have filed FIRs against close to 1,500 people, mostly young protesters, after recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstrations.
This time, instead of just naming only organizers or holding people briefly, the police have named many individuals directly.
Those accused face bailable charges like unlawful assembly, and will need to cooperate with the investigation.
Protesters may face administrative delays
If formal charges are filed, these protesters will have to go through court proceedings, something new for many.
Past protest cases in Maharashtra were sometimes withdrawn if there was no serious harm or property loss, like after the Aarey and CAA protests.
Still, having a pending case can cause real headaches: delays with passports, job checks, or study abroad plans.
Lawyers say they will push for similar case withdrawals this time, too.