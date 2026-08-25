Mumbai Police impose temporary weapons ban for festival season

Police can take away banned items and might even keep them for the state.

Breaking these rules could get you in trouble, even after the ban ends.

There are a few exceptions: government employees or personnel of government undertakings who are required to carry weapons as part of their duties, and private security guards, Gurkhas, chowkidars and others performing watch-and-ward duties can carry lathis up to 3.5 feet long while working.

Everyone else: best leave those at home this festive season!