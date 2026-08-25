Mumbai Police impose temporary weapons ban for festival season
Mumbai Police is putting a temporary ban on carrying weapons and dangerous items in the city from August 29 to September 27, 2026.
The move aims to keep things peaceful during Dahi Handi (September 5) and Ganesh Chaturthi (starting September 14).
So, things like swords, knives, sticks, lathis, explosives, and even certain speeches or gestures that could stir up trouble are off-limits for now.
Police may seize banned items
Police can take away banned items and might even keep them for the state.
Breaking these rules could get you in trouble, even after the ban ends.
There are a few exceptions: government employees or personnel of government undertakings who are required to carry weapons as part of their duties, and private security guards, Gurkhas, chowkidars and others performing watch-and-ward duties can carry lathis up to 3.5 feet long while working.
Everyone else: best leave those at home this festive season!