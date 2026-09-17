Mumbai Police issue notice to Manoj Jarange over Azad Maidan
India
Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange said Mumbai Police have sent a notice to him after he set off for Mumbai from Jalna, with far more people than he had told them: he said 50.
Police sought clarification from Jarange about his plans for the Azad Maidan rally.
Manoj Jarange continues hunger strike
Even after getting the notice, Jarange has not backed down. He is on day 19 of his hunger strike demanding a separate reservation for Marathas in jobs and education.
On September 16, he had to pause his march in Patoda due to severe dehydration and was staying there for medical treatment, but he says he will continue once recovered.
He has also urged supporters: if anyone stops him, they should head to Mumbai themselves.