Mumbai police name 900+ in 8 FIRs after CJP protests
India
Mumbai police has named over 900 people in eight FIRs after large-scale protests by the CJP, as reported on July 21, 2026.
The biggest case at Shivaji Park alone lists more than 600 names, with other cases spread across several city police stations.
The main charges? Violating law and order and holding protests without official permission.
Police detain 70 after Delhi clashes
Things got heated in Delhi too, where the Sansad Chalo protest led to violent clashes: over 100 police officers were injured and property was damaged.
Five FIRs have been filed for rioting, assault, vandalism, and even drone violations.
Around 70 people are currently detained as police dig deeper into what they believe could be a bigger conspiracy behind the CJP protest.