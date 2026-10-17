Mumbai Police names Reliance director after FDA seizes ₹48L food
Mumbai Police just filed an FIR against a Reliance Consumer Products whole-time director and nine others after a big FDA raid found expired, damaged and customer-rejected food products allegedly diverted for sale instead of safely destroying them.
Over ₹48 lakh worth of food stock, including expired, damaged and customer-rejected products, was seized in the October 14-15 operation, a pretty serious move to keep unsafe food off shelves.
Disposal agencies accused of faking certificates
10 key people are named in the FIR, including leaders from Reliance and Blinkit.
Investigators say some disposal agencies faked certificates claiming expired goods were destroyed when they weren't.
Expired products even turned up at a retail outlet in Gulzar Nagar, Bhiwandi, operating without a license or purchase bills, so five licenses got suspended and unauthorized outlets were shut down.
All this is being handled under strict food safety laws to protect consumers.