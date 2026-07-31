Mumbai police probe Sharad Kadam arrest amid family stroke claim
India
Mumbai police are investigating their own handling of 73-year-old Sharad Kadam's arrest for drunk driving after a car accident in Versova.
Kadam's family says he actually suffered a stroke right before the crash, and that being held at the police station for nearly 5 hours delayed his treatment, leading to partial paralysis.
Senior officer examines possible stroke misdiagnosis
A senior officer is looking into whether the police acted appropriately, including if they mistook stroke symptoms for drunkenness and skipped a breathalyzer test.
The final call will depend on Kadam's blood test results from Cooper Hospital.
Right now, he's in the ICU, and if no alcohol is found, police may have to rethink their decision to charge him.